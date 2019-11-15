Wave

Wave At-home Meditation

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

Please allow 1-3 days for shipping. Whether you meditate regularly and want to mix it up or are searching for the right practice, Wave’s immersive, music-driven meditation practice offers a way to cut out distractions, connect to your intentions, and keep it fun (it makes a great gift for the would-be meditator that’s struggled to get in the groove). Pop on the headphones and select a track, plug into the bolster to connect to in-sync vibrations, and tune into your higher frequency. Comfortable memory foam Washable microsuede cover Rechargeable battery 28"x12"x5"