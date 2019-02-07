Watts Jade Linen Shift Dress With Pockets

Jade linen shift dress with pockets. Available in size 0 to 18. Size & Fit Tips: Recommend bustier women size up as the dress is fitted at the bust. The model is wearing a size 8/10, her bust is 39" or a size 36C bra. The dress is bra friendly when wearing a strapless bra. Material & Care: 100% linen. Dry clean or hand wash only. Lay flat to dry. Free shipping and returns on all US orders! Returns and exchanges accepted up to 20 days after order is placed.