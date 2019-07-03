Conair

Conair Watt Turbo Hair Dryer

£16.53

Give your hair long-lasting volume quickly with the sleek and versatile Conair 1875 Watt Turbo Hair Dryer. With excellent heat and airflow driven by the quiet-tone motor, this hair dryer uses turbo action and ion output to boost volume and condition your hair. Dry your hair and help fight frizz with this ionizing hair dryer from Conair. The blow dryer has a sleek, comfortable design and convenient, versatile functions. An out-of-the-way hanging hook simplifies storage. The dryer also features 2 heat/2 speed settings and a cool-shot button to lock hair styles in place. Designed to dry hair faster and maximize volume, the diffuser enhances your hair’s natural textures and the concentrator works to bring smooth style to your locks.