Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Lululemon
Waterside One-pieceb/c Cups, Medium Coverage
$128.00
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
An instant vacation classic, this one-piece merges straight straps with a plunging back.
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Ruched Bandeau One-piece In Rainbow Blooms
BUY
$49.99
$118.00
J. Crew
J.Crew
Ruched Bandeau One-piece In Retro Floral
BUY
$52.99
$118.00
J. Crew
J.Crew
Deep V-neck French One-piece Swimsuit
BUY
$49.49
$110.00
J. Crew
Swimsuits For All
Lattice Plunge One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$43.00
$109.00
Swimsuits For All
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Waterside Swim Bottomhigh Waist, Medium Coverage
BUY
$39.00
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Waterside Swim Topc Cup
BUY
$39.00
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
All Yours Tee Dress
BUY
$98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Urban Nomad Backpack
BUY
$158.00
Lululemon
More from Swimwear
Andie Swim
The Amalfi
BUY
$95.00
Andie
Andie Swim
The Amalfi
BUY
$95.00
Andie
Athleta
Colorblock Triangle Bikini Top A-c
BUY
$29.99
$59.00
Athleta
Athleta
Clean Medium Bottom
BUY
$19.99
$44.00
Athleta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted