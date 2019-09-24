Sephora Collection

Waterprooof Eye Makeup Remover

$6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A waterproof eye makeup remover, formulated with cornflower floral water, that efficiently removes all types of makeup.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: DrynessFormulation: Lightweight liquidHighlighted Ingredients:- Cornflower Floral Water from Natural Origin: Known to soothe skin.Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: 92 percent of the ingredients in this makeup remover are of natural origin, the remaining 8 percent are mainly to ensure the sensory appeal and preservation of the product. Not only is does this product support healthy skin, it is also good for the environment as the bottle is made from 100 percent recycled plastic and is formulated without animal-based raw materials.Clinical Results: In a self-evaluation use test on 100 volunteers, after 4 days of use: - 100% found that the product removes efficiently waterproof makeup- 96% found that the product does not damage lashesClean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.