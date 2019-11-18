Kamik

Waterproof Winter Boot

$119.00 $89.98

Buy Now Review It

Fabric,Nubuck Made in USA or Imported The versatile style of the Kamik® Sienna 2 boot will let you enjoy walking through the season even in cold, wet weather. The versatile style of the Kamik® Sienna 2 boot will let you enjoy walking through the season even in cold, wet weather. Nubuck leather and textile upper. Waterproof and lightweight synthetic RubberHe shell. Traditional lace-up closure with sturdy fabric laces and metal hardware for a secure fit. Heel pull loop. Moisture-wicking fleece lining for added comfort. Fixed 200g 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation provides a warm and comfortable foot environment. Molded EVA insole with antibacterial treatment for a comfortable and odor-free environment. DOVER RubberHe outsole with unique tread pattern for excellent traction. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1⁄4 in Weight: 1 lb 6 oz Shaft: 9 1⁄4 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.