Waterproof & Windproof Reversible Plaid Dog Jacket

To better fit your dog,please do measure the size of your dog and compare to the size chart or consult with us before placing order. Material:Filler: Polyester fiber. Material: Polyester+TC (terylene/cotton), Water Resistant Outer layer/ Soft and Warm Inner Layer Design Creative: Exquisite stitching,Easy HOOK&LOOP Closure, Easily put on and take off.Comfortable belly part, Warm fleece lining, Features: durable, fashion, vintage, water repellent, fine in detail, lightweight, wind-proof Please note and understand that we never authorize any other sellers to sell our products, all our products come with a tag of " Kuoser" in unique package, please choose items sold by Kuoser for safe shopping, thanks! Package included: 1 X Dog Coat