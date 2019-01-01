We-Vibe

The We-Vibe Touch is uniquely shaped to maximize your stimulation and its effectiveness. The rounded tip applies direct stimulation wherever you touch! The spoon-shaped scoop fits over your clit, surrounding it with powerful vibrations for incredibly strong orgasms. The ergonomic body of the vibrator is shaped like a wave, to fit your body’s natural curves for soothing massages from head to toe. The sex toy features 8 different vibration speed and patterns for you to try. Located in the tip for the most effective stimulation, the motor is stronger and quieter than your typical vibrator – making this sex toy incredibly discreet. You can safely use it in a crowded house without anyone knowing or slip it inside your suitcase when you need to relax on a stressful business trip. The We-Vibe Touch is fully waterproof so you can safely enjoy it wherever you go.