Good Gain

Waterproof Picnic Blanket

$29.99 $21.99

COMFORTABLE LARGE HANDLE STRAPS - The handle strap with double ring buckle is convenient to carry, and can easily fold and fix the picnic mat,saving a lot of space on the travel. EXTRA LARGE SIZE, PORTABLE & LIGHTWEIGHT- Unfolded blanket is 78" X 54" inches. It easily folds to a compact tote 11"L x 4"W x 4"H inches. Weighs Only 1.8 Pounds. Ideal for your next picnic, beach adventure, backyard party, camping, backpacking, or simply to have a clean and comfortable mat for your toddler to play on. WATER RESISTANT MATERIAL and WATERPROOF BACKING-Prevents picnic rug from getting wet on damp lawns or surfaces; provides extra sitting comfort, perfect for family outdoor activities. EASYLY HAND WASH OR SPOT CLEAN FOR MAINTENANCE- Just shake off sand or dirt and wipe off any stain or other spill. 100% SATISFIED SERVICE - We are so convinced that you will love our picnic blankets. If you have any problem, please contact us, we will give you quickly and happy answers. Portable: Foldable and Lightweight to Carry, it definetly folds up to a suitable size, quite easy to roll this blanket up with strap, fits neatly in the boot of the car when not in use. Extra Large Size: When fully opened, the is 78 X 54 inches, let you and your family or friends enjoy the glamour of nature. Waterproof & Sand Rwsistant: This picnic mat is completely waterproof and sand proof protecting you from sand, dirt, wet grass or even just dirty campgrounds. Making it the go-to accessory for all of your outdoor activities, whether at the beach, park, farmers markets, a live music event or just in your own backyard.If you’re going camping, the beach or just spending some time in the outdoors alone or with family and friends you’re going to need a comfortable seat to kick back and relax, our picnic blanket is the best choice. Easy to Roll Out, Roll Up & Carry: The blanket’s large size means there’s plenty of space for four to sit and dine comfortably or two or three to lounge. Simply pick your favorite spot, unfasten the buckles and unroll your blanket to provide a soft and comfortable surface to relax on.