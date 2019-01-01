Search
Stutterheim x Marni

Waterproof Hooded Raincoat

Equal parts Italian luxury and Scandinavian charm, this waterproof raincoat designed by Marni in collaboration with Stutterheim boats a signature A-line fit with bold stripes and color blocking that feel very fashion forward.
