Popvcly

Waterproof Food Labels

$7.78 $6.45

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Organize and decorate your pantry containers with these 132 labels. 2. these pantry stickers can be peeled easily off the white pad and simply stick on containers surface (no rubbing required); Printed on quality clear gloss sticker material, adhesive back for sticking directly. 3.A great solution for your kitchen, organize your canisters for a tidy and functional experience during cook process Clear letter printed. 4.The label is waterproof and not easy to break. Different label content can help you distinguish different foods. 5.This pantry labels set makes a practical birthday gift, holiday gift, Christmas gift or anniversary present, wonderful for family, lover, relatives, friends and co-workers.