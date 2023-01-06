Nexcare

Waterproof Clear Bandages

$12.48 $11.15

Buy Now Review It

Waterproof design stays on skin in the bath, shower or pool Covers and protect cuts, scrapes and blisters 360-degree seal around the pad offers exceptional protection against water, dirt, and germs Leaves minimal adhesive residue on skin when removed Clear design is comfortable and transparent, a perfect match to your skin Designed to stay on in wet conditions and keep the water out, Nexcare Waterproof Bandages protect minor wounds like scrapes, cuts and blisters during cooking, cleaning, exercising, gardening, swimming, fishing and other outdoor activities. Ultra thin, breathable construction with a 360 degree seal that protects against water, dirt and germs to help prevent infection. Made with a clear flexible backing and non stick pad, these bandages easily adhere and conform to fingers, elbows, knees and other hard to cover parts. Nexcare Waterproof Bandages deserve a spot in every first aid kit, offering reliable wound care that keeps you moving at your everyday pace.