Steele Canvas Basket Corp
Waterproof Beach Tote
$68.00
At Food52
When you’re off to the seaside (or wherever the road takes you), forego the armload of totes and just toss everything in this giant carry-all. Towels, snacks, books, and, of course, a sun hat with a wide circumference—there’s room for everyone and then some. It’s made of sturdy vinyl so even if you spill something inside, it’ll wipe right up. We’re especially partial to that plucky tangerine shade, but go for grey if you’re looking for matchability.