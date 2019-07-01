The Easy and More Effective Way to Floss, the Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser is the most advanced water flosser ever. And it is the first dental water flosser in its class accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA). It cleans deep between teeth and below the gumline where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach, using a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations. Featuring a new compact and contemporary design, the Aquarius Professional Water Flosser oral irrigator includes on/off water control on the handle, an LED information panel, and 7 Waterpik Water Flosser tips. New pulse-modulation technology provides maximum plaque removal (Floss Mode) and enhanced gum stimulation and improved circulation (Hydro-Pulse Massage Mode), providing exceptional dental care at home. The convenient one-minute timer with a 30-second pacer ensures thorough water flossing of all areas. The Waterpik Water Flosser is essential for good oral hygiene and tooth care.