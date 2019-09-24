Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Sunnylife
Watermelon Sipper
$15.00
$10.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Watermelon Sipper
Featured in 1 story
12 Essential Watermelon Products You Need To Try
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Bella
Hand Immersion Blender
$16.92
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Dirt Devil
Dirt Devil Vacuum Cleaner Lightweight Bagless Handheld Vacuum In Red
$18.98
$14.88
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
SOLO
Plastic Cups, 18 Oz, Varying Colors, 30 Ct
$6.74
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Zara Home
Red Christmas Serving Plate
$35.90
from
Zara Home
BUY
More from Sunnylife
DETAILS
Sunnylife
Cooler Bucket Bag
$25.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Sunnylife
Fouta Towel
$30.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Sunnylife
Luxe Ride-on Swan Float
$70.00
$46.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Sunnylife
Luxe Pineapple Float
$60.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Krispy Kreme Brings Back A Pumpkin Spice Favorite & Introduces A<...
While fall is technically still a couple of weeks away, that hasn’t stopped every food, beauty, and wellness brand from overwhelming us with their
by
Michelle Santiago...
Food & Drinks
Nick Jonas Launched His Own Tequila. It’s Sustainable & Just As F...
Nick Jonas has had a lot of major celebrity milestones this year. He broke the internet with his wedding to Priyanka Chopra, he and his brothers reunited
by
Sarah Midkiff
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted