Glow Recipe

Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

$22.00

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ SensitiveA skin-smoothing, radiance-boosting sleeping mask with watermelon and hyaluronic acid for post-facial results, all in one jar.Solutions for:- Uneven skin tone- Dullness and uneven texture- OilinessIf you want to know moreThis luxuriously bouncy, breathable sleeping mask refreshingly hydrates, smooths, and perfects skin overnight with a revolutionary pillow-proof, transfer-proof formula. The oil-free, lightweight, glow-boosting hybrid is formulated with ultra-soothing watermelon extract, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and gentle AHAs that work while you sleep to tone and clarify roughened, dull complexions. AHAs smooth the surface of the skin by banishing dead, rough surface cells, clearing the path for ultra-effective, lasting hydration, while hyaluronic acid binds moisture to the skin for an incredibly nourished complexion. Skin is baby-soft and bright in the morning, effortlessly.What else you need to know: Glow Recipe features the best of Korean beauty, founded by beauty industry experts Sarah Lee and Christine Chang. Over the years, Sarah and Christine met with thousands of customers, and again and again in these conversations, found women whose skincare needs were not met and whose lives simply didn't mesh with complicated, fussy routines. They tasked themselves with creating hybrid skincare that would simplify these needs while bringing to life everything they love about Korean skincare: innovation, excitement, and sensoriality.