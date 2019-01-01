Glow Recipe

Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

This luxuriously bouncy, breathable sleeping mask refreshingly hydrates, smooths, and perfects skin overnight with a revolutionary pillow-proof, transfer-proof formula. The oil-free, lightweight, glow-boosting hybrid is formulated with ultra-soothing watermelon extract, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and gentle AHAs that work while you sleep to tone and clarify roughened, dull complexions. AHAs smooth the surface of the skin by banishing dead, rough surface cells, clearing the path for ultra-effective, lasting hydration, while hyaluronic acid binds moisture to the skin for an incredibly nourished complexion. Skin is baby-soft and bright in the morning, effortlessly.