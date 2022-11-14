Glow Recipe

Watermelon Glow Pha+bha Pore-tight Toner

$51.00

The MECCA view: This ultra-gentle vegan, exfoliating watermelon infused toner will leave skin supple and bouncy. Enriched with non-irritating, effective acids that help to decongest skin and unclog pores. Hyaluronic acid and cactus water deliver deep hydration and nourish the skin. Suitable for all skin types. Key ingredients: Watermelon extract: hydrates and soothes the skin. Cactus water: delivers electrolytes and antioxidants to the skin. PHA: gently exfoliates the skin. Willow bark: a natural BHA that helps to unclog and decongest pores. Made without: Parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, sulfates SLS & SLES, synthetic fragrance (less than 1%), reef-safe (SPF products), triclocarban, triclosan. Cruelty free. Pair it with: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Up Set Glow Recipe Banana Souffle Moisture Cream MECCA MAX FOAM-O Gentle Gel Cleanser Direct from the brand: "For an at home spa trick, soak reusable cotton rounds and place them on all areas of the face, especially the places that need more pore refining like the forehead and nose! Let the pads sink into skin for up to 10 minutes and then rinse off to reveal a pore-less, hydrated glow!"- Sarah Lee & Christine Chang, Co-Founders & Co-CEOs