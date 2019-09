Cakewalk

Watermelon Essentials Party In A Box

$12.08

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Save time and money—Watermelon Essentials has everything you need in one handy bundle. Unpack to find 8 plates, 20 napkins, 8 cups, 12 straws, and 1 banner. No running around required, this is your one-stop shop to get the party started. Eight 7” plates. Twenty 6.5” napkins. Eight 9 oz cups. Twelve 7.75” straws. One 8’ pre-strung garland with 4” watermelons