Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Zara
Watermelon Earrings
$12.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
WATERMELON EARRINGS Drop earrings with beaded watermelon charms. 12.90 USD Color Golden | 4548/026
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Lucky Brand
Gold-tone White Leather Medium Hoop Earrings
BUY
$29.00
Macy's
Madewell
Medium Chunky Hoop Earrings
BUY
$24.00
Shopbop
Lady Grey
Dome Hoop
BUY
$78.00
$156.00
Verishop
Versace
Trésor De La Mer Crystal-starfish Earrings
BUY
$450.00
MatchesFashion
More from Zara
Zara
Printed Midi Dress
BUY
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Watermelon Earrings
BUY
$12.90
Zara
Zara
Low Heel Fisherman Sandals
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Denim Cropped Jacket
BUY
£19.99
Zara
More from Earrings
Zara
Watermelon Earrings
BUY
$12.90
Zara
Notte Jewelry
Spotty Berries Earrings
BUY
$54.00
Notte Jewelry
I'MMANY LONDON
Organic Fruit And Pearl Asymmetrical Hoop Earrings
BUY
$274.00
Wolf & Badger
promoted
Lucky Brand
Gold-tone White Leather Medium Hoop Earrings
BUY
$29.00
Macy's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted