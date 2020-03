Susan Alexandra

Watermelon Bucket Bag

$380.00

Buy Now Review It

At Susan Alexandra

The very first bag I ever made was the Watermelon Bag. Over time, I've loved doing the most with her. Shrinking her to mini, stretching her to jumbo and now, we've arrived at a completely new and exciting shape: the bucket! Still the watermelon you know and adore, but she's grown up and evolved-because that's what you do! Diameter: 6" / 15.24 cm Length: 6.5" / 16.51 cm Handle Drop: 8" / 20.32 cm