Anthropologie

Waterfall Coupe

£14.00

At Anthropologie

Style No. G4531606600021 ; Color Code: 102 Update your kitchenware with this Purple Waterfall Glassware. It's exclusive to Anthropologie and is crafted from cristilin that has been painted by hand for an artistic quality. Exclusive to Anthropologie Cristallin Handpainted Hand wash Imported Dimensions Wine glass: 9 cm diameter Flute: 6 cm diameter Stemless glass: 9 cm diameter Carafe: 17 cm diameter x 26 cm H 50.72 oz Coupe: 12 cm diameter x 20 cm H 11.5 oz