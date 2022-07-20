Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Waterfall Coupe
£14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Newthinking
Table Runner
BUY
£10.99
Amazon
Letteroom
Stoneware Egg Cup
BUY
£9.95
Etsy
Cath Kidston
Pomegranate Jug
BUY
£8.00
£16.00
Cath Kidston
John Lewis & Partners
Levantine Dip Bowls
BUY
£8.00
John Lewis & Partners
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Waterfall Coupe
BUY
£14.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Metal Ridge Arm Cuff
BUY
$29.95
$44.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Jessie Pitcher
BUY
£39.00
£66.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Long Satin Opera Gloves
BUY
$34.00
Anthropologie
More from Kitchen
Newthinking
Table Runner
BUY
£10.99
Amazon
Letteroom
Stoneware Egg Cup
BUY
£9.95
Etsy
Cath Kidston
Pomegranate Jug
BUY
£8.00
£16.00
Cath Kidston
Anthropologie
Waterfall Coupe
BUY
£14.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted