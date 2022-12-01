MECCA MAX

Watercooler Calming Hydration Serum

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: A vitamin-rich serum that’s like kombucha for your face, with fermented birch juice, green algae extract and vitamin-B5 for bouncy brightness and lasting hydration. Key ingredients: Fermented Birch Juice: Provides a probiotic boost to the skin’s microbiome for strong and resilient skin. Vitamin B5 (Panthenol): Binds long-lasting hydration deep within the skin. Green Algae Extract: increases hydration levels while also protecting collagen from damage. Made without: SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate), fragrance (natural & synthetic), animal derived ingredients, synthetic dyes, essential oils, parabens. Pair it with: MECCA MAX FOAM-O Gentle Gel Cleanser MECCA MAX CLEAN SWEEP Gentle Exfoliating & Brightening Toner MECCA MAX NIGHT DUTY Hydrating Overnight Jelly Mask Direct from MECCA HQ: “This serum is truly a drink of water for the skin! It is the perfect serum to add lightweight hydration into your routine, as it sinks in immediately and never feels greasy!” - Lucy Connell, Mecca Skincare Education Lead