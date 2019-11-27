InspareaArt
Watercolor Artbook Tutorial With Palette & Paints
$45.00$36.00
At Etsy
27 watercolor sheets, Fabriano watercolor paper 200 gsm, da Vinci 943 Mini Round Watercolor Brush, Gogh Royal Talens watercolors, Special watercolor palette Learn professional watercolor techniques easy and fast! - Unique watercolor tutorial in the world! - Watercolor step-by-step course from world’s best Master; - Made totally of Italian watercolor paper; - Paint directly in the book! - Feedback opportunity from authors with QRcode. - Handmade binding for better use while traveling.