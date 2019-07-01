Skin79

Water Wrapping Non-chemical Sun Block 50ml

£18.90

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Shield and nourish skin in one simple step with the Water Wrapping Non-Chemical Sun Block SPF50+ PA+++ from Korean-based brand Skin79. Providing broad spectrum protection with an advanced UV shield, the Non-Chemical Sun Screen Formula™ combats harmful sun damage while infusing skin with moisture. The lightweight formula quickly melts into skin without feeling sticky or greasy, helping to seal in hydration with water-wrapping technology for long lasting results.