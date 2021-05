Reef

Water Vista

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Reef

REEF WATER VISTA Benefits Water Friendly No Rubbing Versatile Style DESCRIPTION Sunrise yoga or sunset drinks? These sandals are on point anywhere. Water friendly straps with an espadrille inspired texture makes them quick to dry and comfy when wet. The dual density footbed supports your stride, and a velcro backstrap ensures perfect fit. FEATURES Free Shipping & Returns Quality Guarantee