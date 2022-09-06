Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Avec Les Filles
Water Resistant Faux Leather Trench Coat
$199.00
$132.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Revivo
Padded Jacket In Gray Print
BUY
$156.00
ASOS
Levi's
Diamond Quilted Corduroy Puffer Jacket
BUY
$200.00
Nordstrom
Alo Yoga
Ribbed Velour Gold Rush Puffer
BUY
$248.00
Alo Yoga
Apparis
Josh Plaid Faux Wool Puffer
BUY
$153.99
$380.00
Saks OFF 5TH
More from Avec Les Filles
Avec Les Filles
Avec Les Filles Pleated Twill Pants
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Avec Les Filles
Faux Shearling Coat
BUY
$279.00
Nordstrom
Avec Les Filles
Box Quilt Faux Leather Coat
BUY
$125.95
$229.00
Nordstrom
Avec Les Filles
Mixed Media Short Puffer Coat
BUY
$142.99
$179.00
Zappos
More from Outerwear
Urban Revivo
Padded Jacket In Gray Print
BUY
$156.00
ASOS
Levi's
Diamond Quilted Corduroy Puffer Jacket
BUY
$200.00
Nordstrom
Alo Yoga
Ribbed Velour Gold Rush Puffer
BUY
$248.00
Alo Yoga
Apparis
Josh Plaid Faux Wool Puffer
BUY
$153.99
$380.00
Saks OFF 5TH
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted