United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Adornia
Water Resistant 14k Yellow Gold Paperclip, Curb, & Snake Chain Necklace Set
$95.00$19.98
At Nordstrom Rack
Size info One size. Details & care This lustrous water-resistant 14-karat yellow gold-plated stainless steel necklace set. This set includes a snake chain, paperclip chain, and curb chain for contemporary style that's right on trend. 3-piece set 15-18" length Lobster clasp closure This piece of jewelry is water-resistant and will not tarnish with water contact 14K yellow gold plated stainless steel Imported Item #7041560 Helpful info: