Cal Exotics

Water Missile Tear Drop Probe

$19.95

At Adam and Eve

Multi-Speed Vibrator Dives For Deep Satisfaction! Waterproof! This sleek blue vibrator takes the plunge into your body with up to 5½” of insertable length! The vibrator’s 1” wide smooth, round head provides just the right amount of pressure to set your G-Spot singing, and the sex toy’s tapered ½” shaft lets you tease and stroke with ease! Twist the vibrator’s base to feel orgasmic multi-speed vibrations! • Waterproof G-Spot vibrator • In ocean blue • Made from firm ABS • 5 ½” insertable length, 6 ½” total length • 1” wide at head for expert G-Spot stimulation • ½” wide shaft for comfortable use • Multiple vibration speeds • Vibrations centered in the vibrator’s tip • Twist vibration control at base • 2 AAA batteries (sold separately) Turn bathtime into wow time with the Water Missile Tear Drop Probe Vibrator! This sleek, smooth vibrator is designed to infiltrate your wettest, wildest fantasies and dive deep for body-quivering G-Spot stimulation. Just add a little lube to get this hot vibrator all slick, then slide it into your vagina. This waterproof vibrator is insertable up to 5½” – so you can reach new orgasmic depths! Its firm, sleek surface feels so nice against your most sensitive skin while the rounded, wider head seeks out your G-Spot. The vibrator’s thinner shaft gives you more room to maneuver, twist, and shake as you explore! Turn on the vibrator’s powerful speed by twisting the dial-control base. Even at its lowest setting, this waterproof vibrator has quite a powerful buzz. Turn the dial all the way to increase the intensity and bring yourself to new heights of pleasure. Since the Water Missile Tear Drop Probe Vibrator’s vibrations are centered in the rounded tip, this waterproof vibrator can also be used for amazing clitoral stimulation. Clean your Water Missile Tear Drop Probe Vibrator with mild soap and water or sex toy cleaner.