Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Paula's Choice
Water-infusing Electrolyte Moisturizer
£32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cult Beauty
Water-Infusing Electrolyte Moisturizer
Need a few alternatives?
Lanolips
Face Base Vitamin E Day Cream
$24.00
from
Lanolips
BUY
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Cream
£26.00
from
Kiehl's
BUY
Revolve
Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream
C$23.54
from
Target
BUY
SLMD
Slmd Skincare Daily Moisturizer With Spf - 2oz
$29.99
$25.49
from
Target
BUY
More from Paula’s Choice
Paula's Choice
Peptide Booster
£48.00
from
Paula's Choice
BUY
Paula's Choice
10% Azelaic Acid Booster
£36.00
£27.00
from
Paula's Choice
BUY
Paula's Choice
2% Bha Liquid Exfoliant Full Size Duo ($59 Value)
$36.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Paula's Choice
Skin Perfecting 2% Bha Liquid
C$40.35
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Skin Care
promoted
Pixi
Glow Tonic
$18.00
from
CVS
BUY
promoted
Bliss
That's Incredi-peel: Glycolic Resurfacing Pads
$24.99
from
CVS
BUY
promoted
Urban Skin RX
+ Retinol Rapid Repair & Dark Spot Treatment, 1 Oz
$24.99
from
CVS
BUY
promoted
SooAE
Diamond Glow Peel Off Mask
$9.99
from
CVS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted