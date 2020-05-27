Teamson Kids

Water Fun Castle Inflatable Kiddie Pool, Blue

A castle-style inflatable pool - what more could your kids want? Complete with water sprinklers in the arched castle door and inside the castle to add even more fun and excitement to the water play. Watch as your kids' role play as princesses or princes, while splashing about in the water and giggling for hours on end. It even comes with 2 beach balls for the ultimate pool experience. The package comes with 3 clear pool patches and easy to follow step-by-step instructions to ensure the pool is quick and easy to assemble. Due to COVID-19 and adjustments to their processes, Teamson is still fulfilling orders but are operating with delays. About Teamson Kids: For over 20 years, Teamson has manufactured products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. Their mission is to become the leading provider of toys, lifestyle furniture and accessories by offering exceptional value and stylish products. They create 'WOW'-inspiring products that help you create your dream home filled with style and smiles for your loved ones.