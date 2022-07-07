Burst

Water Flosser For Fresh Breath, Healthy Teeth & Gums

The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA is an alpha hydroxy acid serum to gently exfoliate the skin, offering a brighter, smoother complexion. The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA offers mild exfoliation and is supported with a purified Tasmanian pepperberry known to reduce signs of inflammation and sensitivity that is often associated with exfoliation. What are the benefits of The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA Gentle exfoliation suitable for most skin types. Ideal for those with normal to dry skin looking to embrace exfoliation into their routine. Helps to brighten and even the look of skin tone and texture. Can help other serums to penetrate into the skin better by helping to slough away the top layer of dead skin. Alcohol-free, oil-free, silicone-free, nut-free, gluten-free. Vegan and Cruelty-free formula Why is my The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA a different colour than I've had before? The Tasmanian Pepperberry derivative helps to reduce irritation associated with facial acid use, including alpha-hydroxy acids such as lactic acid. Please note that Tasmanian Pepperberry varies in colour seasonally, and this colour variation may be apparent in The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA When shouldn't I use The Ordinary Lactic Acid? Lactic Acid should not be used on sensitive, peeling or compromised skin. Please refer to additional sun protection note and other warnings in provided Directions. Ensure that this formula is introduced slowly into your routine. What is the pH of The Ordinary Lactic Acid? This pH of this formula is approximately 3.8. Lactic Acid has a pKa of 3.8 and pKa is the most important aspect to consider in formulating with acids. pKa implies acid availability. When pKa is close to pH, there is an ideal balance between salt and acidity, maximizing effectiveness of the acid and reducing irritation. Higher pH numbers in such a case would increase salt which counter-intuitively would make the formula even more irritating than if the formula was more acidic. How do I use The Ordinary Lactic Acid? Apply in the evening, after cleansing the face. When first acclimating your skin to this product, feel free to dilute with other treatments to reduce the strength until your skin develops a tolerance. Avoid contact with the eyes. If irritation occurs, cease use and consult a physician. Use only as directed on unbroken skin. Patch testing prior to use is advised. Refer to our in-depth guide to patch testing. Keep out of reach of children. Sunburn Alert: This product contains an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun and particularly the possibility of sunburn. Use a sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards. To learn more about how to navigate this brand, click here to read our skincare guide on The Ordinary. After opening, this product must be used within three months.