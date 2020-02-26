Peter Thomas Roth

Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum

Relieve thirsty skin with Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum from Peter Thomas Roth. Formulated with powerful hyaluronic acid, this product smooths out fine lines and wrinkles caused by persistent dryness and dehydration. Key Ingredients and Benefits: 75% Hyaluronic Acid: improves hydration by attracting and retaining up to 1,000 times its weight in water from moisture in the air. Sodium PCA: helps hydrate skin. Silk Proteins: derivative of pure silk in a water-soluble form that helps leave skin with a soft, smooth feel. Mineral Complex: bio-fermented zinc, Copper, manganese, iron and silicon help increase levels of moisture.