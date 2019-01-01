Peter Thomas Roth

Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ SensitiveA pack of cooling, hyaluronic-acid-infused eye contour hydra-gel patches to awaken fatigued skin with a burst of hydration.Solutions for:- Puffiness- Fine lines and wrinkles- DrynessIf you want to know more These revitalizing eye patches help hydrate, moisturize, and diminish the look of fine lines, crows feet, and under-eye darkness with pure water vapor continuously drawn from the clouds. Multiple sizes of hyaluronic acid attract and retain up to 1,000 times their weight in water from atmosphere around them to lock in hydration. Ceramide NP, collagen, and marshmallow root extract help smooth and soften the look of fine lines. Caffeine helps de-puff the look of the eye area. Arnica helps diminish the appearance of dark circles. This product is fragrance-free.This set contains:- 60 x Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye PatchesWhat it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- Phthalates