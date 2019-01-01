Peter Thomas Roth

Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser

$28.00 $14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

This non-stripping, fragrance-free cream cleanser gently removes makeup, excess oil and impurities while moisturizing skin with pure water vapor drawn from the clouds. Helps maintain skin's moisture levels for a radiant-looking complexion. Hyaluronic acid attracts and retains up to 1,000 times its weight in water from moisture in the atmosphere. How to use:. Apply two to three pumps onto wet skin. Work into a foamy lather and massage gently onto face and neck. Gently massage around eyes several times until eye makeup is removed. Rinse with lukewarm water and gently pat dry. For external use only. Pair with Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales . Web ID: 4903891.