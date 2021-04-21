Jennifer Rose Gallery

Water Colour Busy Bees Design Pitcher

$26.52

Buy Now Review It

Part of the beautiful and summery Busy Bees Collection by Jennifer Rose Gallery. This lovely ceramic pitcher is perfect all on its own or in conjunction with other items in the range. With a lovely natural white background and the painting of bees and flowers, it is simple but striking. Individual items can completely enhance your home or kitchen worktop. Dishwasher & Microwave safe. Measures approx 5" x 4" x 6" Part of the beautiful and summery Busy Bees Collection by Jennifer Rose Gallery. This lovely ceramic pitcher is perfect all on its own or in conjunction with other items in the range. With a lovely natural white background and the painting of bees and flowers, it is simple but striking. Individual items can completely enhance your home or kitchen worktop. Measures approx 5" x 4" x 6"