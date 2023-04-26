Maya Chia

Water | Color Tinted Super Antioxidant Hydration + Gradual Sunless Tanner

WATER | COLOR™ - Tinted Super Antioxidant Hydration + Gradual Sunless Tanner This product is: a super antioxidant tinted hydrating serum plus a buildable self tanner Good for: all skin types including oily, sensitive, dry, maturing skin – any skin looking for a summertime glow without the skin damage Product Description: Maya Chia WATER | COLOR™ is a high-performance, super antioxidant tinted hydrating serum expressly created to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and deeply nourish the skin while providing the added benefit of a buildable sunless tan for a healthy, radiant glow. The innovative formulation is powered by super antioxidants - chebula and astaxanthin - to help combat skin aging and inflammation and provide maximum hydration. Additionally, the formula offers protection against environmental pollutants and aggressors - such as blue light. The combination of Cosmos/Ecocert-approved DHA and erythrulose (both derived from fermented keto-sugars) builds a natural tan, with a streak-free finish, without the risk of sun damage. It gives a boost of color and the ingredients provide clinically-proven skincare benefits. The active hydrating serum blends effortless onto the skin, without an off-putting scent and without concerns of color transfer. Additionally, an ingredient in the formulation was deliberately chosen for its clinically-proven abilities to protect against blue light. High-performance hydrating skincare meets believable gradual self tan an artful solution - Maya Chia calls WATER | COLOR™