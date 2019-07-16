Simple

Water Boost Micellar Gel Wash

Introducing new simple water boost micellar facial gel wash, a new generation face wash with micellar cleansing bubbles, infused with skin-essential minerals and plant extract, this formula delivers instant hydration and gentle yet effective cleansing – perfect for even sensitive skin.Cleansing Is an important part of a healthy skincare regime. Simple water boost micellar facial gel wash has a light, hydrating water-gel formulation and is specially designed for dehydrated, dry or sensitive skin to gently and effectively cleanse while leaving skin feeling supple, comfortable and instantly refreshed. No over-drying or feelings of tightness ! lightweight on your skin, the micellar cleansing bubbles glide over your face, attracting make-up and dirt to gently yet effectively cleanse and refresh your skin. Infused with skin-essential minerals and a plant extract, this simple water boost micellar facial gel wash instantly re-hydrates your skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth and instantly hydrated. As per all our simple products, simple water boost micellar cleansing water contains no harsh chemicals, artificial colors or perfume. Our water boost micellar cleansing water is perfectly suitable for dehydrated, dry or sensitive skin. Simple water boost micellar facial gel wash is part of the new simple water boost skincare range, specifically dedicated to reversing the 5 early symptoms of dehydration: dryness, roughness, feelings of tightness, dullness and dry dehydration lines- to leave skin revitalized, supple and dewy fresh. Why not try out our other products in the simple water boost range to help keep your skin hydrated? after cleansing with simple water boost micellar facial gel wash, we recommend applying simple water boost hydrating booster all over your face to instantly hydrate your skin and help it stay hydrated for longer. Finish with simple hydrating light moisturizer to complete your hydration skincare routine.