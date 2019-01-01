Lube Life

Water-based Personal Lubricant, 8 Oz.

$12.00 $8.49

Buy Now Review It

The finest water-based lube formula on the market. Feels completely and contains no oil, wax or silicone. A silky, smooth feeling never sticky or tacky, long lasting but washes off easy with water. #LubeLife is 100% latex safe and manufactured under strict US FDA guidelines. If enhances your sense of pleasure like no other water-based personal lubricant. Don't just live life, #LubeLife.INDICATIONS: For penile and/or vaginal application, intended to lubricate and moisturize, to enhance the ease and comfort of intimate sexual activity and supplement the body's natural lubrication. This product is compatible with natural rubber latex, polyurethane, and polyisoprene condoms. DIRECTIONS: Splash a bit on and enjoy! Live the #LubeLife, you earned it...INGREDIENTS: Water (Aqua), Propenediol, Gluconolactone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid. WARNING: If irritation or discomfort occurs, discontinue use and consult a physician. Very slippery on surfaces. Clean spills immediately. Keep out of reach of children and pets. This product is not a contraceptive or spermicide.LEGAL DISCLAIMER: Springs USA is the solo authorized seller to sell genuine products under brand Lube Life. We reserve the right to pursue legal action for any unauthorized copyrighted material such as text, photos, product designs. All right reserved by CC Wellness LLC. Products not valid for any kind of Warranty if purchased through an un-authorized Seller on Amazon.