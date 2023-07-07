Coconu

Water-based Personal Lubricant

$29.99

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE: 100% Natural ingredients, cruelty free, edible, and hypoallergenic. Coconu coconut water-based lubricant is a strong, long lasting lubricant designed to last as long as you do. PURE PREMIUM LUBRICANT: It has a silky, sensuous feel that will moisturize sensitive areas while giving you a boost during your most intimate moments. No harmful ingredients mean you can relax and enjoy more possibilities for pleasure. MESS FREE: No Sticky Residue, Won't Stain - leaves a soft, moisturized feel that dissipates across skin, with no stains on your clothing or sheets. Wash away with water DETAILS MATTER: This silky lubrication gently glides into the background of your experience so you can enjoy what matters. Vegan clean ingredients eliminate any chance of irritation. SIMPLE INGREDIENTS: Organic Coconut Water, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum Cyamopsis Tetragonoloba (Guar) Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate. NO TRACE OF alcohol, petroleum, parabens, gluten, phylates, fra- grances and dyes