PALOQUETH

Water Based Lubricant, 8 Oz.

$14.99 $9.69

Buy Now Review It

1 Year Unconditional Refund Guarantee: If for whatever reason you do not want your item within 1 year of receiving it, you may contact us for refund. Paloqueth will never fail you. Personal lubricant is long lasting and not sticky and or tacky like most water based lubes, yet thick enough you get it where you want it. PALOQUETH lube for women does not have any weird chemical smell and it does not leave a dark stain on clothes or sheets. Best quality with an excellent price. You can look up prices for other name brands, like Astroglide and KY-Jelly, and most of them are more expensive for less lube. Laboratory and Clinically Tested: Each ingredient is carefully chosen to keep the delicate pH balance of the vagina intact while boosting intimate pleasure.