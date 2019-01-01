Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
The Elder Statesman
Watchman Striped Cashmere Beanie
$355.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
The Elder Statesman is world famous for its sumptuously soft knitwear. This beanie is spun from the finest cashmere and patterned with black and white stripes.
Featured in 1 story
Your Ultimate Ski Wardrobe, Sorted
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Hello Kitty X ASOS
Velvet Bow Beanie With Embroidery Detail
$19.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Joe Fresh
Cable Knit Hat
$16.00
from
Joe Fresh
BUY
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Pansy Appliquéd Ribbed Wool Beanie
$150.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Starry Pom-pom Beanie
$42.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from The Elder Statesman
DETAILS
The Elder Statesman
Watchman Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
$375.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
The Elder Statesman
Bunny Echo Striped Cashmere Hat
$275.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
The Elder Statesman
Tie-dyed Cashmere Sweater
£870.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
The Elder Statesman
Tie Dyed Cashmere Watchman's Hat
$385.00
from
Barnes & Noble
BUY
More from Hats
DETAILS
Opening Ceremony x Yoko Ono x Shinoyama
Double Fantasy Hat
$45.00
$27.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Natural Straw Easy Boater With Size Adjuster
$19.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Calabasas
Calabasas Hat
$41.33
from
AzixShop
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Straw Hat
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted