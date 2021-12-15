Apple

Watch Series 7 (gps) 45mm Starlight Aluminum Case With Starlight Sport Band

$429.00 $379.00

The largest, most advanced Always-on Retina display yet makes everything you do with your Apple Watch Series 7 bigger and better. Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever built, with an even more crack-resistant front crystal. Advanced features let you measure your blood oxygen level,¹ take an ECG anytime,² and access mindfulness and sleep tracking apps. You can also track dozens of workouts, including new tai chi and pilates.