Apple

Watch Series 3 (gps) 38mm Aluminum Case

$279.99 $199.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Low and high heart rate notifications. Emergency SOS. New Breathe watch faces. Automatic workout detection. New yoga and hiking workouts. Advanced features for runners like cadence and pace alerts. New head-to-head competitions. Activity sharing with friends. Personalized coaching. Monthly challenges and achievement awards. You can use Walkie-Talkie, make phone calls, and send messages. Listen to Apple Music and Apple Podcasts. And use Siri in all-new ways. Apple Watch Series 3 lets you do it all right from your wrist.Selection may vary; see a sales associate for available models. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later. Apple Music requires a subscription.ISO standard 22810:2010. Appropriate for shallow-water activities like swimming. Submersion below shallow depth and high-velocity water activities not recommended.