Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Airbnb
Watch Hill House
£700.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Airbnb
Watch Hill is a handsome and elegant self-catering manor house nestled in the heart of Budleigh Salterton on the East Devon coast. This house featured in the 1986 Miss Marple film "sleeping murder".
Need a few alternatives?
Airbnb
The Pavillions At Davenport House
£900.00
from
Airbnb
BUY
Airbnb
Beautiful Farmhouse In Surrey With A Poolhouse
£1400.00
from
Airbnb
BUY
Airbnb
16th Century Manor House Near The Suffolk Coast
£750.00
from
Airbnb
BUY
Airbnb
7 Storey Grade Ii Listed Windmill
£190.00
from
Airbnb
BUY
More from Airbnb
Airbnb
Airbnb Gift Card
$50.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Airbnb
Maysent House Grade Ll Property
£550.00
from
Airbnb
BUY
Airbnb
Toftcombs Mansion House
£1050.00
from
Airbnb
BUY
Airbnb
Luxury Country House In Oxfordshire
£1750.00
from
Airbnb
BUY
More from Travel
elago
Airpods Silicone Duo Case
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Titanker
Anti-theft Bike Lock Chain
$13.99
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Patagonia
Black Hole 90l Duffel
$149.00
$111.99
from
Backcountry
BUY
Smilenut
Folding Travel Hangers (12-pack)
$11.48
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted