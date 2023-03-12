Waso

Waso Beauty Sleeping Mask

$52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: This mask is the remedy for too many late-nights. Infused with yuzu citrus—a Japanese superfood high in vitamins A, C, and E—it wraps stressed skin in moisture for luminous results by morning. Shiseido’s exclusive PhytoTarget Complex enhances skin’s natural moisture to help build its resistance to external stressors, while phytoplankton extract helps to revitalise skin for a plump, well-rested look. Can also be used as a 10-minute intensive treatment.