Toteme

Washed Original Jeans

$185.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Straight-leg stretch denim jeans in grey. Fading throughout. Mid-rise. Five-pocket styling. Cropped leg. Belt loops at waistband. Embossed leather logo patch in tan at back waistband. Signature twisted inseam and outseam. Zip-fly. Logo-engraved silver-tone hardware. Supplier color: Grey wash 96% cotton, 3% polyester, 1% elastane. Made in Italy.