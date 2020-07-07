La Redoute

Washed Linen Duvet Cover

£99.00 £79.20

Choose this plain washed linen duvet cover, available in a range of colours, for bedding that will help keep you cool in summer and warm in winter. It’s a real treat to snuggle up under a linen duvet cover ! It's soft, lightweight, cool in summer and comfortable in winter. Find the whole collection online: Team it up with the rest of the bedding in the range. And mix and match with different colours and designs from our other ranges to add your own unique style to the bedroom. Created in a subtle colour palette that can be mixed and matched to suit, this 100% pre-washed linen duvet cover gets softer and more beautiful over time, delighting all of your senses ! Authentic bedlinen is great to create an all-plain look or team with a floral print. .