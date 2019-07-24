Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorBed & Bath
Urban Outfitters

Washed Cotton Tassel Duvet Cover

$89.00$59.00
At Urban Outfitters
Our super soft-washed cotton duvet cover, now with tassel-trimmed edges for a minimal-boho look. Equipped with hidden side buttons for easily removing from your duvet insert to wash; duvet insert sold separately.
Featured in 1 story
20 Of Urban Outfitter’s Best Selling Styles
by Emily Ruane